Ludhiana logs 5 fresh Covid cases

Five fresh Covid cases were reported from the district in the last 24 hours, as per the bulletin released by district health department on Saturday.

Till now, 1,09,861 cases have been reported from the district, out of which 1,07,558 patients have recovered and 2,280 succumbed to the virus. There were 23 active cases in the district on Saturday and all were under home isolation.The administration appealed to the residents to continue taking precautions.