Ludhiana logs 5 fresh Covid cases
Five fresh Covid cases were reported from the district in the last 24 hours, as per the bulletin released by district health department on Saturday.
Till now, 1,09,861 cases have been reported from the district, out of which 1,07,558 patients have recovered and 2,280 succumbed to the virus. There were 23 active cases in the district on Saturday and all were under home isolation.The administration appealed to the residents to continue taking precautions.
-
Ludhiana man booked for furnishing fake documents in court
The Division number 5 police have booked a Kuliyewal resident for furnishing fake documents in the court for the 'supardari' of a vehicle seized by Meharban police in a case of liquor smuggling on Friday. Narinder has been identified as Narinder Singh. The FIR has been lodged following the order of civil judge Rajvir Kaur. ASI Sukhpal Singh said that the Aadhar Card presented in court by Narinder had been forged.
-
Day after violence, uneasy calm in Patiala
The Punjab government on Saturday shunted out three senior police officers, including an inspector general, as uneasy calm prevailed in Patiala a day after clashes between two groups over an anti-Khalistan march that had left four people injured. Police have registered six FIRs in connection with the violence and arrested two more people, including two aides of self-styled Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) leader Harish Singla who had organised the march and was arrested on Friday.
-
Filmmaker Rahul Mittra plays Punjab Police cop in Jaswant Singh Khalra’s biopic
Renowned film producer Rahul Mittra will soon be seen essaying the role of a Punjab Police cop in the biopic of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. The biopic, which is being headlined by Diljit Dosanjh and directed by Honey Trehan, will feature Mittra in a small but pivotal role. This is the second time that Mittra will be playing a cop.
-
Not releasing Rajoana, Jagtar Hawara and others reflects anti-Sikh mentality of governments: Dhami
SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Saturday said that not releasing Sikh prisoners, including former Punjab CM Beant Singh's assassinators Balwant Singh Rajoana and Jagtar Singh Hawara, despite completion of their jail terms is an expression of anti-Sikh mentality of the governments. While Rajoana and Hawara are convicts in former chief minister Beant Singh's assassination case, Bhullar is serving life imprisonment in a Delhi blast case.
-
Licensing authority to record reasons while refusing arms licence: Punjab and Haryana high court
The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has ruled that the licensing authority ought to record reasons for refusal of arms licence to a person. In the case in hand, one Manpreet Singh from Barnala had applied for arms licence in November 2016 before the deputy commissioner concerned along with requisite documents.
