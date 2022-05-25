Ludhiana logs two fresh Covid cases
Two Covid cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the district’s total case count to 1,09,929. While 1,07,636 people have recovered, the contagion has claimed 2,280 lives. At present, all 13 active cases in the district are under home isolation.
More news in brief
Jujhar Group of Companies to hire 1,000 employees
PCMSA extends support to govt’s endeavours against corruption
Dr Akhil Sarin, state president, PCMSA, said, “Corruption was the major issue based on which the last elections were fought. People of the state have been given an unprecedented mandate to the current government in this direction. As a pro-people organisation, we support the government’s endeavours to combat deep-rooted corruption in the state.”
In a joint statement, PCSMA state chief advisors Dr Gagandeep Singh, Dr Indervir Gill, and Dr Gagandeep Shergill said, “We hope that the current government will rein in the corrupt elements at all levels, be it delivery of healthcare services to public or departmental issues such as transfers, postings, and purchase of equipments.”
Proposal to be sent to name Halwara Int’l Airport after Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha: MLA Pappi
On the birth anniversary of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha, MLA (Ludhiana Central) Ashok Prashar Pappi on Tuesday visited martyr’s ancestral house in Sarabha village on Tuesday.
The MLA— accompanied by senior AAP leader and educationist KNS Kang— garlanded the statue of the martyr.
Pappi said a bus stand in Mullanpur Dakha has been named after the martyr by the Punjab government, besides the state government would soon send a proposal to the Union government to name Halwara International Airport after the revolutionary, who attained martyrdom at the age of 19 years.
He said, “As a mark of respect, Punjab government organises a state-level function on the death anniversary of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha in Sarabha village every year.”
-
Ludhiana: Couple, aide booked in fake air ticket scam
Seven days after a travel agent threatened to self-immolate at the janata darbar held by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, alleging police inaction, a Ludhiana-based couple and their aide have been booked for selling him 273 fake air tickets. The accused have been identified as Deepak Raj of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Pakhowal Road; his wife Saru Singh and their aide Deepak Sharma of Adarsh Nagar, Chandigarh Road.
-
Court acquits two gangsters in SAD councillor’s killing in Amritsar
A local court on Tuesday acquitted two notorious gangsters in the killing of a former Shiromani Akali Dal councillor in Amritsar, observing that the bullet which hit Ginda was not fired from the pistol that was recovered from the accused. Saraj Singh Sandhu alias Saraj Mintu and Sagar alias Boby Malhotra were accused in the case. Punjab Police had announced ₹ 5 lakh reward on Saraj.
-
New incinerators to bolster processing of Chandigarh’s domestic sanitary waste
With an aim to process domestic sanitary waste collected from households at the city's three material recovery facilities (MRF), the municipal corporation will install an incinerator each at the three centres. The incinerators will have a capacity of 400-500 kg each and will cost MC an estimated ₹30 lakh. The MRF centres are located in Industrial Area, Phase 1; 3BRD, Industrial Area, Phase 2, and Sector 25.
-
Ludhiana | PAC members meet forest minister, urge to shift textile park away from Sutlej floodplains
The members of Public Action Committee for Sutlej and Mattewara, along with the members of farmers' unions, on Tuesday met Punjab forest and wildlife preservation minister Lal Chand Kataruchak requesting him to shift the mega textile park site in Kum Kalan area away from Sutlej floodplains.
-
Ludhiana MC forms 41 teams of check illegal water and sewerage connections
The municipal corporation on Tuesday formed 41 teams— comprising 124 employees from operation and maintenance cell, property tax branch and newly-recruited staff employees— to carry out surveys on property tax, sewerage and water connections. Superintending engineer Rajinder Singh said the teams were formed following a meeting conducted by additional commissioner Rishipal. Singh told that each team would consist of two employees who will cover 40–50 properties each day.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics