Ludhiana: Looking to double them, man loses cash, gold to self-styled ‘godman’, aides

A self-styled ‘godman’ and three aides allegedly duped a trader of ₹10,000, two gold rings and a bracelet, officials said. A self-styled ‘godman’ and three aides allegedly duped a trader of ₹ 10,000, two gold rings and a bracelet, officials said. (HT File)

They added that the accused took the cash and valuables from the victim, Pardeep Kumar Bhardwaj of Mohalla Ram Nagar, Khanna, after promising him that the ‘godman’ would double them with his ‘spiritual powers’. The City Khanna police registered a first-information report (FIR) against the unidentified accused, including a woman.

In his complaint, Bhardwaj said that he was walking towards his car parked outside his house on September 14 when a ‘godman’ approached him to enquire about the address of a gurdwara.

He said the man claimed he had come from Amritsar and was not familiar with the roads. Bhardwaj said he explained the way to the gurdwara in Narotam Nagar.

“After the ‘godman’ left, a man and a woman turned up on a bike and claimed that the former had spiritual powers. Meanwhile, the ‘godman’ returned, and the duo said he can double his money and gold,” the complainant said.

“The ‘godman’ and his aides insisted that he remove his gold jewellery; and took some cash, to show me the miracle. The accused wrapped the cash and gold in a piece of cloth and said some switch words. He put the piece of cloth in my hand and asked me to open it in 10 minutes. They then left the place. After I opened the cloth, I found pieces of newspapers and iron jewelry in it,” he alleged.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Mahinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR was registered under sections 318(4) and 61 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and a hunt in on to identify and arrest the accused.