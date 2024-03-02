Ludhiana: Looking to own a furry friend this summer? Here are a few pointers

While imported breeds of dogs as pets has been in vogue from past few years, veterinarians at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary Sciences University on Saturday shared few points to consider before getting one for your home. Cases of dogs suffering from lifestyle issues like diabetes, obesity, hypertension, cardiac ailments, and health problems like arthritis, liver and renal failures have increased recently. (HT Photo)

Cases of dogs suffering from lifestyle issues like diabetes, obesity, hypertension, cardiac ailments, and health problems like arthritis, liver and renal failures have increased recently, said Vet varsity assistant professor clinic Gurpreet Singh.

Singh shared five things that one should keep in mind before choosing a furball in the scathing heat the city witness throughout the season.

Check for dogs’ nose size

Singh said, “Dogs don’t have sweat glands. Their body temperature is managed through the respiratory system.” Hence, Brachycephalic dogs, the ones with small noses face respiratory distress during summer, added Singh.

Lighter the coat, the better

People may assume a thick coat as a mark of quality breed like German Shepherds and Huskies. But, it is hard for such breeds to survive the intense long drawn heat in Punjab, shared Singh. People should make sure they provide a comfortable spot for the dog to pull through the peak hours, he added.

Vaccination and deworming

“Bacterium and viruses like Leptospira and Parvovirus could be avoided with timely vaccination. Other problems also could be kept at bay with deworming. These both should be prioritised if people want their pet to stay away from health issues,” he said.

Balanced diet and nutrition

According to Singh, different breeds require different diets. Guard dogs like Labrador could do with less protein whereas functional breeds like Greyhounds required significant protein. To ensure proper body weight and composition of the dog, meals should be designed according to particular dietary needs, he added. Singh cautioned that junk food be strictly avoided as dogs’ gut capacity have not developed enough to digest processed foods.

Choose as per space

“Some breeds are relatively more active than others. A Labrador doesn’t need the kind of physical activity a hyperactive breed like Doberman or Greyhound needs,” he said. Singh advised that space must be a notable determinant as to what dog you must go for. “If you have a large country-side home where the pet can run around freely, choose the active breeds. But, in closed urban setting, particularly apartments, toy breeds like Pomeranian and Shih Tzu are a wise choice,” he added.