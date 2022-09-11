Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Man, 10-year-old son injured in roof collapse

Ludhiana | Man, 10-year-old son injured in roof collapse

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 11, 2022 01:32 AM IST

The labourers were removing the supports of the newly constructed roof on the third floor when the incident occurred. The victims have been identified as Kaka, 45, and his son Daksh, 10. Kaka’s wife Jyoti said all of a sudden the roof collapsed on their house, leaving her husband and 10-year-old son buried under the debris.

The roof collapse site in Jawahar Nagar Camp in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A man and his 10-year-old son were injured after the lintel of an under-construction building collapsed on a nearby house in Jawahar Nagar Camp on Saturday.

The labourers were removing the supports of the newly constructed roof on the third floor when the incident occurred. The victims have been identified as Kaka, 45, and his son Daksh, 10. Kaka’s wife Jyoti said all of a sudden the roof collapsed on their house, leaving her husband and 10-year-old son buried under the debris.

Assistant sub-inspector Gursharanjit Singh, Kochar Market police post in-charge, said they are investigating to know the reason behind the mishap. They are also checking if the building owner, identified as Sham Lal, had permission to construct the third floor.

Police will register an FIR after recording the statements of the victims.

Show-cause notice issued to building inspector

Municipal corporation’s joint commissioner Ankur Mahindroo issued a show-cause notice to building inspector Gagandeep Sharma after the roof collapse incident at Jawahar Nagar Camp.

Sharma has been directed to submit reply within three days, failing which action will be taken against him. An MC official, requesting anonymity, said the owner of the building belongs to economically weaker section. The neighbours were helping him construct another floor of the house constructed on 33 yards. As the existing building was in a bad shape, it was not able to take the pressure, and led to the roof collapse.

