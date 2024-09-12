Ludhiana Man, 2 sons held after exchange of fire; cop injured

The local police on Thursday arrested a drug peddling accused, his brother and father were after an exchange of fire in Mehmoodpura village on Dhandhran Road, officials said. Injured constable Sandeep Singh has been admitted to DMCH in Ludhiana. (Manish/HT)

While the key accused’s brother was injured in the retaliatory firing by police, a cop sustained stab injury on the head.

Police officials identified the arrested accused as Manish Kumar, his brother Rohit Kumar and father Madan Lal.

Rohit Kumar suffered a bullet injury on his leg. Earlier, the accused and at least 12 of his aides attacked the police with sharp-edged weapons and opened fire.

Constable Sandeep Singh, deputed at CIA staff –1 of police commissionerate, suffered injuries. He has been admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, where his condition has been stated as stable.

The police recovered an illegal weapon from the accused. In the case registered against the accused, the police have also named their aides, Vijay and Varinder. Officials said at least 10 accused are yet to be identified. According to police, the role of village sarpanch (head) is also under scanner.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP Rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said a team of CIA staff-1 raided the house of drug peddling suspect Manish Kumar.

“The accused called their aides and attacked the police team. The accused opened fire, targeting the police team, and using sharp-edged weapons. A constable was injured. The police team retaliated,” the DCP added.

“The accused’s aides managed to escape after threatening the police team. However, three accused were arrested by the police. A first-information report (FIR) has been registered,” he said.

He said the accused have a criminal history and police from other states, including Haryana, were on the lookout for the accused and had even conducted raids.

However, key accused Manish’s wife Sukhpreet Kaur alleged that police barged into their home when they were asleep and nabbed her husband. She said the cops fired on Rohit as they resisted. DCP Teja refuted the allegations.

Past incidents

August 1: The Khanna police arrested two alleged accused linked to notorious Sagar Neutron and Puneet Bains gangs following an exchange of fire near Pal Majra village in Khanna. One of the accused suffered a bullet injury in his leg. The accused were allegedly involved in opening fire outside AS College in Khanna on July 27. A peon was injured in the incident.

June 22: The police arrested two accused wanted in an attempt to murder case after an exchange of fire. The accused, Ravinder Singh and Satinder Singh, suffered bullet injuries in their legs.