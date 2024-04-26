Ludhiana: Man abducted, robbed of 70,000; thrown out of moving car

Three car-borne miscreants allegedly kidnapped an employee of a garment trader near Veer Palace on Chandigarh Road on Thursday night and robber him of ₹70,000. After robbing the cash, the accused allegedly fled after throwing the victim out from the moving car near Kohara. Following the complaint filed by the man, the Jamalpur police lodged a first-information report (FIR) against three unidentified men. Baljeet Singh, 21, of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Chandigarh Road, said he collects payments for a garment trader based in Gandhi Nagar Market. (HT File Photo)

Baljeet Singh, 21, of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Chandigarh Road, said he collects payments for a garment trader based in Gandhi Nagar Market. Around 9 pm on Thursday night, he was returning home on his scooter after collecting cash. As he reached near Veer Palace, a Toyota Innova vehicle intercepted his way. He alleged that two men got out of the vehicle and overpowered him while their aide remained in the driving seat. The miscreants kidnapped him in the car and thrashed him. The complainant added that the accused robbed him of ₹70,000. Later, the miscreants threw him from a moving vehicle near Kohara and fled.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

After the miscreants left the place, he informed his employer about the incident and later alerted the police.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Palwinder Pal, who is investigating the case, said that the police have lodged an FIR under sections 379 B (2) (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or resistant in order to the committing of snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against three unidentified accused. The police are scanning the footage from closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) installed near the spot to identify the accused.