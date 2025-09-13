Ludhiana: Man accused of repeated sexual assault on 16-year-old sister-in-law

A woman has accused her husband of sexually abusing her minor sister, a Class 9 student, who had been residing with them, along with the couple’s three children. A police case will be registered following preliminary inquiry, and action will be taken in accordance with legal procedures. (HT Photo for representation)

According to the complaint filed with police, the 16-year-old disclosed that the sexual assault had been occurring for the past two years, largely when the house was quiet or unattended. The minor further informed her elder sister that after she became pregnant recently, the accused compelled her to take medication to terminate the pregnancy.

Sub-inspector Bhajan Lal, in-charge of the Kailash police post, stated that authorities are verifying the allegations. A police case will be registered following preliminary inquiry, and action will be taken in accordance with legal procedures.