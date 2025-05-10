Ludhiana: 1.1-kg opium seized at railway station, 1 held

The Government Railway Police (GRP) apprehended a 22-year-old with 1.1 kg opium at the Ludhiana railway station here on Friday. Accused Shankar Shahu from Gumla district in Jharkhand was going to Amritsar with drugs but panicked after police checking began in the train as it reached Ludhiana around 9.30 am, say police (HT Photo)

The accused has been identified as Shankar Shahu from Gumla district in Jharkhand. According to GRP, he had taken a train from Ranchi and was going to Amritsar with the opium but panicked after police checking began in the train as it reached Ludhiana around 9.30 am. Shahu then tried leaving the station to catch a bus to Amritsar.

“He appeared suspicious as he was panicking. When we checked, we recovered the opium from his possession and held him on the spot,” said inspector Palwinder Singh, station house officer (SHO), GRP station.

The accused was produced in a court and has been sent to a three-day police custody for interrogation.