Ludhiana man arrested for thrashing traffic cop
The police on Thursday arrested a motorcyclist for allegedly assaulting a traffic police personnel near Soni Kanda in Dehlon following a road rage.
Investigating officer, assistant sub-inspector Karamjit Singh, said when the victim, Dalvinder Singh of Bhagwanpura village, was about to take the main road while coming from the slip lane, the accused, Taranpreet Singh of Ayali Kalan, was coming from another side and the two were about to collide. “Fortunately, no accident occurred but the accused and the victim entered into a verbal spat, after which the accused opened attack on the cop and also tore his uniform,” he said.
A case under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341(punishment for wrongful restraint), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Dehlon police station.
The police have also seized the motorcycle of the accused.
-
Priest killed for urinating near cremation spot: Police
A 20-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday night for allegedly killing the 90-year-old priest, who was found dead at Kadarpur village in Sector-65, as the latter had urinated near a cremation spot just beside the temple premises, said police on Thursday. Police said the accused, Chaman (identified by his first name), a resident of Ratanpur Dhani located near Kadarpur village, was arrested from his village on Wednesday night.
-
Two new Mumbai Metro corridors to be operational from Sunday
Mumbai: In a big relief for Mumbaikars, two new Metro corridors will finally be operational from April 3, albeit partially. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority on Thursday said that the flagging off ceremony for Dahisar-Andheri Metro-2A and Metro-7 will take place on Saturday and the commercial operations will begin on Sunday. For now, Metro services will be operated for 15 hours between 6 am to 9 pm.
-
In Prayagraj: Fire dept on alert mode after crops gutted in summer blaze
The fire department in Prayagraj region has been put on alert mode after back-to-back incidents where crops worth several lakh rupees were gutted on Wednesday. On Wednesday, at first fire broke out in fields due to fault in electricity wires at Chaubara village in Holagarh and destroyed wheat crops of farmers. Thereafter, wheat crops on farm land at Yasinpur village in Uttaraon were gutted in a blaze.
-
Majitha village clash: 2 Amritsar villages adopt resolution to ostracise Gujjars
Days after two persons were killed in a clash between farmers and Gujjars at Anaitpura village falling under the Majitha sub-division, two villages have passed a resolution to ostracise Gujjars living on the outskirts. At Mohan Bhandharian village, which is 8 kilometres away from Anaitpura, panchayat members and residents decided to boycott the three families.
-
Delhi Development Authority likely to hold draw of lots in mid-April for new housing scheme
The Delhi Development Authority is likely to hold the draw of lots in mid-April for its housing scheme announced in January this year, senior DDA officials in the know of the matter have said. Under the scheme, the land owning agency had put on sale 18,335 flats, which were returned by allottees of past housing schemes.
