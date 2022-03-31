Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana man arrested for thrashing traffic cop
Ludhiana man arrested for thrashing traffic cop

The traffic was about to collide with Ludhiana man, after which the arrested accused got enraged and thrashed the victim
The Ludhiana police have also seized the motorcycle of the arrested accused, who thrashed the traffic police personnel. (HT FILE)
The Ludhiana police have also seized the motorcycle of the arrested accused, who thrashed the traffic police personnel.
Published on Mar 31, 2022 11:58 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The police on Thursday arrested a motorcyclist for allegedly assaulting a traffic police personnel near Soni Kanda in Dehlon following a road rage.

Investigating officer, assistant sub-inspector Karamjit Singh, said when the victim, Dalvinder Singh of Bhagwanpura village, was about to take the main road while coming from the slip lane, the accused, Taranpreet Singh of Ayali Kalan, was coming from another side and the two were about to collide. “Fortunately, no accident occurred but the accused and the victim entered into a verbal spat, after which the accused opened attack on the cop and also tore his uniform,” he said.

A case under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341(punishment for wrongful restraint), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Dehlon police station.

The police have also seized the motorcycle of the accused.

