Ludhiana: Man arrested with 1 kg opium

The Moti Nagar police arrested a Bihar resident for drug peddling and recovered 1 kg opium from his possession. The accused has been identified as Satish Kumar Bansal of Katihar, Bihar, who was living in rented accommodation in Giaspura.

ASI Dhanwant Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police held the accused during a special checking. The ASI added that the police held a checkpoint near Samrala Chowk. The accused came from the petrol pump side. On seeing the police team, he tried to escape.

The police gave him a chase and nabbed him. When scanned the police recovered 1 kg of opium from his possession. The accused told police that he smuggled the opium from Bihar and was going to deliver the same to his customers.

A case under sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been lodged against the accused at Moti Nagar police station.