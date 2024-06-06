Ludhiana man bludgeoned to death near Dhandari railway station, 4 booked

Four unidentified assailants bludgeoned a 48-year-old man to death following a minor spat near Dhandhari Railway Station. The Sahnewal Police lodged an FIR against unidentified accused and initiated an investigation. The victim has been identified as Niwas Yadav, 48, of Giaspura. (HT File)

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Sanjay Yadav of village Pawa. Yadav said that on June 3 his uncle Niwas Yadav had indulged in a spat with four unknown people near Dhandhari Railway station. The accused assaulted his uncle with bricks. The accused escaped from the spot leaving his uncle injured.

He rushed his uncle to hospital. Sensing his critical condition the doctors referred him to the PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries.

ASI Dharminder Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under sections 304 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against unidentified accused. The reason behind the murder will be ascertained after the arrest of the accused.