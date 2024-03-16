Ludhiana: Man bludgeons friend to death for 1,500, held

A man allegedly bludgeoned his friend to death with a stone following a dispute over ₹1,500 at Link Road in Raikot, police said on Saturday. The SHO added that the murder weapon is yet to be recovered. (HT)

Police said the accused, identified as Sushil Kumar alias Toti, 45, of Jaladiwal village in Raikot, had escaped from the spot after locals gathered at the spot on Friday night. He was arrested later.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Joginder Singh, who is the brother of the victim, Jaswant Singh, 45. He was a cook.

The complainant stated that he came to know about the incident on Friday night after his son Jashanpreet Singh informed him that Jaswant was lying in the pool of blood at Link Road.

He rushed to the spot and found Sushil Kumar alias Toti at the spot, who fled after seeing him.

The complainant stated that he rushed his brother to hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. He immediately informed the police and filed a complaint against Sushil.

He alleged that Jaswant had borrowed ₹1,500 from Sushil and was unable to return the money. The accused had threatened to kill him.

Inspector Amritpal Singh, SHO at Sadar Raikot police station, stated that according to prima facie, Jaswant was returning home on a scooter when Sushil stopped him on the way for a conversation.

He bludgeoned Jaswant with a heavy object. After the onlookers gathered there, the accused escaped.

The police lodged an FIR under section 302 (murder) of the IPC against the accused and arrested him. A local court remanded the accused in two days police custody.

The SHO added that the murder weapon is yet to be recovered. The accused is a labourer at a rice sheller. The victim was survived by his wife and three children.