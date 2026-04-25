Ludhiana: Man booked for assaulting, shaving live-in partner’s head, says Police

A man has been booked in the Dugri area for allegedly assaulting his live-in partner, shaving her head and posting a video of the act on social media after she objected to his drinking. The victim further alleged that the accused assaulted her with an iron rod, causing serious injuries. (HT File)

The accused Anand Chaudhary is absconding, police said, adding that an FIR was registered against him under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 117(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the police, the victim, a married woman and mother of three, had been living with the accused for nearly a year. Her children are currently residing with her husband, while the accused is also married. The woman she has been estranged from her husband for over a year, the police said.

In her statement, the woman said the incident occurred on April 21 around 2 pm following an argument that began when she objected to the accused consuming alcohol. She alleged that he, under the influence, he attacked and shaved her head using a trimmer and recorded the act. The victim further alleged that the accused assaulted her with an iron rod, causing serious injuries, including a fracture in her arm. She is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Police said the accused also uploaded the video on his Instagram account, which was later removed . The woman further alleged that he had attempted to defame her on earlier occasions.

Head constable Arpit Pasi said efforts are underway to arrest the accused.