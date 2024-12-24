Ludhiana man booked for ‘molesting‘woman

The Jodhan police have booked a Dhoolkot village resident for allegedly molesting a married woman. Accused Bachittar Singh, who was known to the woman, went to her home and molested her after finding her alone, the complainant alleged. An FIR under Section 74 of the BNS has been registered and a manhunt is on for the arrest of the accused, say police.

The woman said her husband is in Manila while she lives alone here in the village. The accused came to her house on December 19 and asked for a glass of water. As she went to the kitchen to fetch water, the accused followed her, caught hold of her arm and allegedly molested her. When she raised the alarm, the accused fled from the spot.

Later, she brought the incident to the notice of the village sarpanch. The accused started threatening her against filing a complaint.

Sub-inspector Gurdeep Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Section 74 of the BNS has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest, the police stated.