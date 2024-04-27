Ludhiana man booked for raping woman repeatedly

A resident of Nathowal village has been booked for raping a 31-year-old married woman multiple times by threatening to upload her lewd videos on social networking sites. The accused has been identified as Ajmer Sharif. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused has been identified as Ajmer Sharif.

The woman said in her complaint that she came in touch with the accused through a social networking platform and befriended him. She added that after regular interaction with the accused, she met him for the first time on December 1, 2023. She alleged that on December 27, the accused took her to a farmhouse in Nathowal and established physical relations with her.

The woman alleged that the accused had recorded her lewd videos and when she objected to it, he flashed a gun and threatened to kill her. She added that ever since, the accused raped her multiple times while threatening upload her lewd videos online.

The victim said that she gathered courage and filed a complaint.

Investigating officer assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Manohar Lal said that the woman belongs to Ropar district and is the middle of a marital dispute.

He said that police lodged a first-information report (FIR) under sections 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused at the Hathur police station. The accused is yet to be arrested, he added.