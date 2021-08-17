Ludhiana man discovers wife’s affair with nephew, bludgeons him to death

Enraged over his nephew’s affair with his wife, a 45-year-old man bludgeoned him to death at their house in Raj Enclave on Jagirpur Road on Saturday night.

The accused, Sarwan Kumar, knew of his wife’s illicit relationship since March and had been planning to murder his nephew, Sapan Kumar Shah, 30, since. He has been arrested and has confessed to the crime, the police said.

The cold-blooded murder came to light on Sunday morning after Sidhu Kumar, a labourer, visited the house to check on Sapan, who has not been answering his phone calls. Shocked to find Sapan lying dead on his bed, he immediately called the police.

Joint commissioner of police (JCP, Rural) Sachin Gupta said the victim, who hailed from Madhepura, Bihar, was a labour contractor and also ran a printing unit on the ground floor of the house.

He used to sleep in the printing unit, while his maternal uncle, Sarwan, a labourer, lived on the first floor with his wife and children.

When police reached the house on being alerted about the murder, Sarwan initially claimed that an intruder killed his nephew, but kept changing his statements continuously raising police’s suspicion.

When cops picked holes in his theory, he confessed that he had bludgeoned Sapan to death with an iron rod while he was asleep. The rod was recovered from the house.

Found out about affair getting bail in drug case

“Sarwan was serving two years in jail in a drug peddling case. He came out on bail in March this year. At home, he overheard a conversation between his wife and Sapan, and found out about their affair. Furious over his wife’s infidelity behind his back, he decided to murder Sapan,” the JCP said.

“But Sapan left for Bihar in April to get married. He came back to Ludhiana in May and again left for Bihar within a week. Since his return to the city on July 27, Sarwan had been lying in wait for an appropriate time to execute the murder. He also confessed that he planned to throw his nephew’s body in a canal, but failed to drag the body,” he added.

The victim’s parents and wife were alerted about the incident. The body was handed over to them after their arrival from Bihar on Monday.

The accused is facing a murder case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. He will be produced in court on Tuesday.