Ludhiana: Man gets challan for truck parked at home

A resident of Sihala village in Samrala was in for a shock as he received a text message from the traffic police. (HT File)

The text claimed he had violated traffic rules near Vardhman Chowk and a challan was issued in his name.

However, his truck was still stationed right outside his house, almost 30 kms from the place where the supposed traffic violation happened.

On investigating the matter, the man, Dimple Singh, found out that someone else was driving a vehicle after installing forged registration plates that matched those of his truck.

He filed a police complaint and a case was registered against one Jagjit Singh of Salempura village in Koom Kalan, at Division number 7 police station.

The complainant said he was at his home on September 10 when he received the text message about the challan.

The complainant said that at the time, his truck was parked outside his house and he had not gone anywhere the whole day. He said he looked into the matter and found out about the other vehicle being driven with registration plates matching his truck’s. According to the complaint, the actual violator had introduced himself as Jagjit Singh when the challan was issued. The victim added that it is a sensitive issue and the accused could execute any crime using the fake number plate.

Sub-inspector Palwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, stated a first-information report (FIR) was registered under sections 339 and 341 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He said efforts are on to arrest the accused.