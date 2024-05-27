Ludhiana man hacked to death over scuffle, body found in carcass ground

Seven people were booked for hacking a resident of Hans Kalan village to death and dumping the body in the carcass ground at Rajoana village following a minor scuffle. The Sudhar Police lodged an FIR and initiated an investigation. The police at the crime spot at Rajoana village on Monday. (HT Photo)

The victim has been identified as Rajwinder Singh alias Rajan of Hans Kalan village. According to the police, there were multiple injury marks on the body of the victim, including head and neck.

The Sudhar police have booked seven persons on charges of murder and these accused have been identified as Mangal Singh, Jassa, Ravi, Tittu, Charna, Amrit of village Rajoana and Kala Mato of Hera village.

The FIR has been registered following the statement of victim’s brother Satwinder Singh of Hans Kalan village.

The complainant stated that on May 25, he along with his brother Rajwinder and other friends were at village Haas Kalan when they learnt that Mangal Singh had assaulted another friend, Kalu. Following this they along with Kalu and other friends went to Rajoana village to have a word with Mangal. However, Mangal tried to run his tractor over him following which they fled in different directions towards the fields to save themselves.

The complainant added that his brother Rajwinder Singh alias Rajan was trapped by the accused. The assailants hacked him to death and dumped the body in the carcass ground. On Sunday he received a call from Balmeet Singh of Rajoana village who informed him about the murder. He immediately informed the police.

Later, the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Sub-inspector Balwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police have registered an FIR under sections 302, 148, 149 of IPC against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.