Ludhiana: Man held, five others booked for assaulting family, opening fire in air

Ludhiana The accused also vandalised the victim’s car. (HT File)

Sadar Raikot police registered a case against six accused for assaulting a family and opening fire in the air on Monday evening in village Kalsian.

The case was filed following a complaint from Lakhwinder Singh, a resident of the village, who alleged that the accused fired at least two shots in the air during the incident.

The accused have been identified as Sukhveer Singh alias Sonu and Husanpreet Singh alias Husna from Johlan Road in Raikot, Jaskaran Singh from village Ramgarh Sivian, Mandeep Singh alias Nikka from village Bassian, Shinda from village Moom of Mehal Kalan, while one of their aide is yet to be identified. Mandeep Singh has been arrested.

The complainant Lakhwinder Singh stated that while he was waiting in his car for his wife Amarjeet Kaur, son Parneet Singh, and a neighbour Gurdeep Kaur, the accused arrived in a Mahindra Thar. They allegedly rammed into his parked Maruti Brezza Car. When he objected to it the accused assaulted him with a sharp edged weapon. The accused also vandalised his car. When his family members tried to intervene, the accused thrashed them too. Later, the accused flashed a gun and opened fire in the air.

According to Lakhwinder Singh the accused pointed the gun towards his son Parneet Singh and threatened to kill him. When locals gathered there the accused fled from the spot leaving their vehicle. The accused forced the bus driver to stop, boarded the bus, and escaped. On being informed the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

Sub Inspector Gursevak Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that the incident stemmed from an argument over an unpaid bill at a garment store in Raikot owned by Parneet’s friend, Rohit Arora. The accused, who were previously friends with Parneet and Rohit, had a dispute over the pending payment, resulting in the altercation. The accused reportedly assaulted Rohit at his store before proceeding to confront Parneet.

An FIR under sections 296 (obscene act), Section 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), Section 324 (6) (mischief after preparation to cause harm), Section 191 (3) (rioting with deadly weapons), Section 190 (unlawful assembly offense), along with violations of the Arms Act has been lodged against the accused. The police have arrested one of the accused Mandeep Singh, while a hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused.