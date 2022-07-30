Ludhiana: Man held for duping people in name of Ujjwala Scheme
Sahnewal police arrested a man for for duping labourers on the pretext of helping them get gas cylinder connections under the Prime Minister’s Ujjwala Scheme. Police said he used to charge ₹300 to ₹500 from each family and has duped over 600 people so far.
The accused has been identified as Sanjay Prashar, 42, of Jaspalon village, who works as a driver at an LPG cylinder supply company. Police have recovered 11 filled forms of Ujjwala scheme, 604 unfilled forms, a fingerprint scanner and ₹3,000 from him.
Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, station house officer at Sahnewal police station, said the government scheme is free of cost and after some people filed a complaint stating that Sanjay was charging for it, a cheating case was registered. Sanjay told police during questioning that he stole the forms for the scheme from his workplace.
3 booked for ₹7.69 crore bank fraud
Moti Nagar police booked three people including a woman for a bank fraud to the tune of ₹7.69 crore.
The accused have been identified as Ravi Sarda, Sangeeta and Har Raj Sarda – all residents of Housefed complex. The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of Nirmal Singh, chief manager of Bank of India, Dhandhari Kalan.
In his complaint filed on May 17, 2021, he told police that the trio had availed a loan of ₹7.69 crore from the bank in 2005 on the pretext of a starting a business.
However, the bank found out that the trio hadn’t established a business and neither did they repay the loan.
Rakesh Kumar, investigating officer, said a case has been registered under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of Indian Penal Code.
-
Ludhiana: 48-year-old man kidnapped, thrashed, 8 booked
The victim, Mahinder Singh, 48, of New Shimlapuri, told police that Gagandeep Singh of Jhujhar Nagar and Sajandeep Singh of Shimlapuri, who are his neighbours, were into sale of illegal liquor. Mahinder alleged that the accused then called the police to the spot and asked them to lodge a case of liquor smuggling against him. Mahinder said the next day, he filed a complaint with the police, but to no avail. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.
-
Traffic diversions in place for Moharram procession
Traffic diversions will remain in effect in different parts of the city in view of Moharram procession on Sunday. The Lucknow Police press note said traffic movement would be completely banned between Kamla Nehru crossing to Pata Nala and from Yahiaganj to Nakkhas and Tudiyaganj. The diverted traffic could reach their destinations via medical college crossing. The press note further said traffic from Lal Madhav trisection to Tudiyaganj and Bulaki Adda had been restricted.
-
Five DMs among 13 IAS officers shifted
The state government on Friday transferred 13 Indian Administrative Service officers, including district magistrates of five districts. Ravindra Kumar has been made the district magistrate of Kushinagar and Apurva Dubey is the new district magistrate of Unnao. Likewise, Shruti has been made the district magistrate of Fatehpur and Mahendra Kumar will be the new district magistrate of Balrampur. Sudhir Kumar has been made chief development officer, Kanpur. Himanshu Nagpal has been made joint commissioner, Kanpur.
-
SPPU demands fee waiver report for students who lost parents in pandemic
The administrative department of the Savitribai Phule Pune University has instructed all of the university's affiliated colleges to submit a report regarding college fee waiver for students who have lost their parents during the Covid-10 pandemic. Students and student organisations complained about the matter several times after which the SPPU demanded a report till July 31.
-
JEE candidates struggle to reach exam centre due to traffic jam on Faizabad Road
Several candidates, who appeared in Joint Entrance Examination session 2 at Shri Ramswaroop exam centre on Faizabad Road, faced a major inconvenience in reaching the centre because of rows of trucks parked on the main road, which led to the traffic snarl. The mother of a student, Priti Saxena, Vakul Vimug, was stuck in this jam on Friday. Priti and her son had come from Kolkata for the JEE exam.
