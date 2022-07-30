Ludhiana: Man held for duping people in name of Ujjwala Scheme

Sahnewal police arrested a man for for duping labourers on the pretext of helping them get gas cylinder connections under the Prime Minister’s Ujjwala Scheme. Police said he used to charge ₹300 to ₹500 from each family and has duped over 600 people so far.

The accused has been identified as Sanjay Prashar, 42, of Jaspalon village, who works as a driver at an LPG cylinder supply company. Police have recovered 11 filled forms of Ujjwala scheme, 604 unfilled forms, a fingerprint scanner and ₹3,000 from him.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, station house officer at Sahnewal police station, said the government scheme is free of cost and after some people filed a complaint stating that Sanjay was charging for it, a cheating case was registered. Sanjay told police during questioning that he stole the forms for the scheme from his workplace.

3 booked for ₹7.69 crore bank fraud

Moti Nagar police booked three people including a woman for a bank fraud to the tune of ₹7.69 crore.

The accused have been identified as Ravi Sarda, Sangeeta and Har Raj Sarda – all residents of Housefed complex. The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of Nirmal Singh, chief manager of Bank of India, Dhandhari Kalan.

In his complaint filed on May 17, 2021, he told police that the trio had availed a loan of ₹7.69 crore from the bank in 2005 on the pretext of a starting a business.

However, the bank found out that the trio hadn’t established a business and neither did they repay the loan.

Rakesh Kumar, investigating officer, said a case has been registered under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of Indian Penal Code.