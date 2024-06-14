Ludhiana man held for kidnapping bid on 7-year-old

A man was arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap a 7-year-old girl who was playing with other kids in her neighbourhood, officials said. The Ludhiana police registered a case against the accused and arrested him. (HT File)

As a 19-year-old youngster, Ashu of CRPF Colony, of the same locality tried to abduct the minor on his scooter, she foiled the bid and escaped. The girl, however, suffered minor injuries on her hand in the incident. The accused escaped when the girl raised an alarm.

The Dugri police registered a case against the accused and arrested him.

The police have registered a first-information report (FIR) on the complaint of Ranjana, the minor’s mother.

The woman said her daughter was playing in the street with other children and returned home with an injury. On being asked, she said the accused came near her and forced her to sit on his scooter. When she resisted, the accused assaulted her.

Sub-inspector Sukhdev Raj, who is investigating the case, said that the police have registered an FIR under sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 511 (attempt to commit an offence) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).