Ludhiana: Man held for rape bid on mentally disabled minor girl

The Jamalpur police arrested a 32-year-old labourer for trying to rape a 12-year-old mentally challenged girl in Shri Ganesh Nagar colony in Sahibana village. The FIR has been lodged on the statement of the father of the victim, saying that his daughter was playing on the street with other children on Friday and suddenly went missing. (Getty image)

The accused has been identified as Ajay Kumar works at a welding workshop in the same village. The FIR has been lodged on the statement of the father of the victim, saying that his daughter was playing on the street with other children on Friday and suddenly went missing.

The complainant said that while searching for her, he heard her cries from bushes. When he rushed there, he found the accused attempting to rape his daughter. On seeing him, the accused escaped from the spot and threatened him.

The complainant said that he rushed his daughter to the hospital and informed the police.

ASI Kulwant Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 376, 511 (attempt to rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and section 18 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been lodged against the accused. The accused was on Saturday remanded in judicial custody.

