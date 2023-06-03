Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Man held for robbing house of BJP general secretary

Ludhiana: Man held for robbing house of BJP general secretary

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 03, 2023 11:27 PM IST

The accused has been identified as Ramesh Kumar, 30, of Muzaffarpur in Bihar, who is living in Sahnewal, Ludhiana; the man works as a labourer in a spinning mill

Police on Saturday arrested a person in connection with the burglary in the house of general secretary of the Punjab unit of BJP Jiwan Gupta and recovered 9 mobile phones, a laptop and a bike from his possession.

The Ludhiana police found that the accused is already facing trial in eight cases of snatchings and burglary. He was declared a proclaimed offender in three cases by court (Getty Images)
The police found that the accused is already facing trial in 8 cases of snatchings and burglary. He was declared a proclaimed offender in three cases by court.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 3) Sameer Verma said that the accused had targeted Gupta’s house in Bharat Nagar on May 29 and decamped with a laptop, 20,000, three debit cards, two mobile phones and other documents.

The Division number 5 police lodged an FIR under sections 454 and 380 of the IPC against unidentified accused and initiated investigation.

The ADCP said that when they scanned CCTVs installed outside Gupta’s house, they found a man there on a bike at 5.40 am. He parked his bike in the street and entered the house after opening the gate. The accused is seen escaping from the house with a bag after some time.

The police identified the accused and arrested him. More important information is expected from the accused during questioning.

The bike recovered from the accused was stolen from Division number 2 area. The accused is a drug addict and executes crime to meet his need for drugs.

