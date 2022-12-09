Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana man held for selling banned plastic kite string

Ludhiana man held for selling banned plastic kite string

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 09, 2022 01:51 AM IST

A Ludhiana resident was arrested on Wednesday for selling banned plastic kite string; police have recovered nine spools of plastic kite string from the accused

The Ludhiana police commissioner has already banned storage and sale of plastic kite string under Section 144 of CrPC, terming it dangerous for humans as well as animals. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT PHOTO)
The Ludhiana police commissioner has already banned storage and sale of plastic kite string under Section 144 of CrPC, terming it dangerous for humans as well as animals. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A resident of Gujran Basti, Jodhewal, was arrested on Wednesday for selling banned plastic kite string near the Sewa Kendra near Daresi.

Police have recovered nine spools of plastic kite string from the accused identified as Sandeep Singh alias Sonu.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Avtar Singh said that a case has been registered against Sonu under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code at Daresi police station.

The ASI added that the Ludhiana police commissioner has already banned storage and sale of plastic kite string under Section 144 of CrPC, terming it dangerous for humans as well as animals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out