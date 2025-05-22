Search Search
Thursday, May 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Man held for sharing minor girl’s obscene video

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 22, 2025 05:24 AM IST

The complainant stated that the accused was an acquaintance and befriended her daughter on a social networking site; meanwhile, one day the accused made a video call to her daughter; the accused made a screen recording of the video call and morphed it

The Meharban police rounded up a Seera village resident for allegedly capturing an obscene video of a minor girl and circulating it on social media.

The FIR has lodged a complaint following a complaint filed by the mother of the 15-year-old victim. (HT Photo for representation)
The FIR has lodged a complaint following a complaint filed by the mother of the 15-year-old victim. (HT Photo for representation)

The FIR has lodged a complaint following a complaint filed by the mother of the 15-year-old victim.

The complainant stated that the accused was an acquaintance and befriended her daughter on a social networking site. Meanwhile, one day the accused made a video call to her daughter. The accused made a screen recording of the video call and morphed it. Later on, when her daughter stopped talking to him, the accused started threatening her to viral her video.

The complainant added that as her daughter denied talking to him, he circulated the morphed video on social media. After they came to know about the video, she filed a police complaint.

Inspector Paramdip Singh, SHO at Meharban police station, said an FIR was lodged against the accused under Section 67 (B) of Information Technology Act and Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The police have apprehended the accused.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Man held for sharing minor girl’s obscene video
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On