Ludhiana: Man held for snatching woman’s jewellery after breaking into house
Police arrested a man on Monday for robbing a woman of her necklace and gold earrings after breaking into her house in Jagdish Nagar, Dugri. During investigation, police found that the accused had stolen cash and two mobile phones from the same house on May 1, while the occupants were away.
The accused has been identified as Raju Nepali of Nirmal Nagar, Dugri. Police have recovered ₹22,000 and two mobile phones from his possession.
The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of one Rahul. He told police that he had gone to the market with his brother on Saturday, when he received a call from his wife who told him that a man had barged into their house and snatched her jewellery after overpowering her.
Sub-inspector Surinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that after receiving the complaint, police lodged an FIR and initiated investigation. He added that the accused was captured on a CCTV camera installed near the house, following which he was arrested.
During questioning, Nepali confessed that he had stolen cash and mobile phones from the house on May 1 when it was empty. Rahul said that he had gone to Naina Devi in Himachal Pradesh with his family at that time. On May 2, when he returned, he found ₹22,000 and two mobile phones were missing.
-
Mundka fire: Probe finds lapses by civic staff, 3 officials suspended
The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Tuesday suspended three officials and launched a vigilance inquiry against a fourth for not acting against the illegal building in Mundka where a devastating fire last Friday killed 27 people, civic officials aware of the matter said. A senior municipal official, who was part of the inquiry team, said that four-storey building was located in the extended Lal Dora area of Mundka village.
-
Jahangirpuri clashes: Accused denied bail by court
New Delhi: A Delhi court has denied bail to a man, accused in a case related to the Jahangirpuri violence, saying that communal tension in the area is still prevalent. Additional sessions judge Gagandeep Singh said Rasul has been identified by the eye witnesses who are police officials of the concerned police station and the countryside pistol which was allegedly used by him during the riots has already been recovered at his instance.
-
Water level in Yamuna down 5.5ft below normal, Delhi stares at supply crisis
Heaping more misery on Delhi residents already sweltering from an intense heatwave, the water levels in Yamuna continued to plummet on Tuesday -- the level at Wazirabad was 669 feet,5.5 feet below the desired levels of 674.5 feet -- putting a strain on Delhi's water supply infrastructure. Water minister Satyendar Jain carried out an on-site review at the Wazirabad barrage on Tuesday and blamed neighbouring Haryana for the ongoing crisis.
-
Kidney transplant malpractice case: Withdraw charges against Ruby Hall Clinic doctors, says IMA
PUNE More than a month after the kidney transplant malpractice came to the fore in Pune city, the Indian Medical Association has now stepped in to defend its colleagues at Ruby Hall Clinic. The IMA response comes after the city police filed an FIR against the hospital staff including the managing trustee, followed by the charity commissioner's action against the hospital. The police have not made any arrests in the case.
-
Row over College of Art parting ways with DU
Members of Delhi University's executive council and academic council on Tuesday wrote to vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh seeking his urgent intervention in the matter of the Delhi government merging the College of Art with Ambedkar University Delhi last year, a move that has been contested by the DU administration. Both the College of Art and the Ambedkar University are fully funded by the Delhi government.
