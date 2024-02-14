Ludhiana: Man posing as senior vigilance cop held

The Khanna police have arrested a man for posing as police and allegedly duping people in the name of helping them in getting their pending works cleared in government departments. The police have also recovered a fake id of Punjab Police from his possession. The accused had pasted his picture on the card wearing the uniform of a DSP. (Getty image)

The accused had also allegedly threatened government employees on phone claiming himself as deputy superintendent of police (DSP) deputed in vigilance bureau.

The accused has been identified as Ramandeep Singh of Ahluwalia Mohalla in Khanna.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Khanna) Amneet Kondal said that the police received information that a man claiming himself as a DSP has been duping people of money. The accused sought money from people in lieu of getting their work done in government offices and he also owns a licenced weapon to influence people.

“The team investigated the matter and found that Ramandeep has no link with the Punjab Police and he was posing as fake DSP, vigilance, for a long time. He was also involved in threatening government employees on phone,” said the SSP.

“The police arrested him and recovered a fake ID card of DSP, Punjab vigilance, from his possession. A case under sections 419, 420 and 170 of the IPC was registered against the accused at Samrala police station and later sections 465, 468 and 471 of the IPC were added in the FIR,” she added.

The SSP appealed to the general public that if the accused has taken money from them or threatened them, they should inform the police immediately.

The Khanna police also released the photo of the accused and said that the investigation of the case is going on and more important revelations are expected.