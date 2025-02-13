Ludhiana: Man rapes 17-year-old stepdaughter, held

The Sudhar police arrested a man for allegedly raping his 17-year-old stepdaughter and threatening to kill her, officials said. According to the minor, the accused thrashed her when she resisted and threatened to cut her to pieces with an axe. Police said that the incident took place on January 26 and a case was registered under section 75 (cruelty to a child) of Juvenile Justice Act and section 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)

The girl said her mother was present at the house at the time of the incident and when she intervened, the accused threatened her as well.

Sub-inspector Kamaldeep Kaur, who is investigating the case, said the minor told police that after separation from her husband, her mother had solemnised marriage with the accused.

She said that on January 26, her stepfather returned home in the evening and attempted to rape her in the presence of her mother. She alleged that as she resisted, the accused thrashed her, causing injuries to her face.

The complainant said the accused took an axe and threatened to cut her to pieces and raped her.

Police said a case was registered under section 75 (cruelty to a child) of Juvenile Justice Act and section 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Man held for abducting, raping minor

The Daresi police arrested a man for allegedly raping and abducting a 14-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage, officials said.

Police identified the accused as Pawan Kumar of Bahadurke Road.

The first-information report (FIR) was registered following a statement by the minor’s mother. The complainant said her daughter went missing on January 26 and they later found out that the accused had abducted her on pretext of marriage.

The complainant alleged she discovered the accused had been raping her daughter for the past four months.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sukhwinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the FIR was registered under sections 137 (kidnapping), 96 (crime of procuration of a child) and 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The girl was reunited with her parents, police said.