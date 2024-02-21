Ludhiana man sets wife on fire, booked for murder

Four days after a man allegedly assaulted his wife with an iron rod and set her on fire, the Salem Tabri police lodged a case of attempt to murder against him. The accused took an iron and assaulted her of her head. (HT FIle Photo)

According to the police, the accused suspected his wife of infidelity.

The accused has been identified as Kuldeep Singh of Ajit Nagar of Bhattian Bet, who is a factory worker. The FIR has been lodged on the statement of his wife Kanwaljit Kaur, 42.

The woman said that she works as a sanitary worker at a private school. On February 16, her husband picked her up from the school after finishing up with the day. He gave some money to their daughters and asked them to get some biscuits from a nearby shop. As the children left the house, the accused indulged in a spat, accusing her of developing an extra marital affair with a man.

Her husband thrashed her badly and smashed her head against the wall. He took an iron and assaulted her on her head. She ran for her life, but her husband nabbed her. The accused poured petrol on her and set her on fire.

After hearing her cries, neighbours came for her rescue. Meanwhile, the accused escaped from the spot. The neighbours doused the flames and rushed her to hospital.

Sensing her critical condition, she was referred to government hospital, Faridkot.

ASI Raj Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that the woman suffered 30% burns. A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.