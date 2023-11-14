Ludhiana man shot at following spat between two salesmen, critical

A spat between two salesmen working at a garment shop turned violent after at least 20 people from one group hurled the house of the other and shot his uncle. A Ludhiana man was shot at following a spat between two salesmen. (HT File)

The victim, Vishal Kumar Ghai, 48, of Krishna Colony, Rahon road, sustained a bullet injury to his chest and has been admitted to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), where his condition has been stated critical. Before shooting at the victim, the accused pelted stones and bottles at his house.

The Basti Jodhewal police registered an attempt to murder case against the accused, identified as Lucky Ghulla of Indra Colony, Rahon road, Mandy, Lucky and their 16 aides, who are yet to be identified.

The first information report (FIR) was registered following the statement of Vishal Kumar, the victim’s son.

The complainant told police that he, his brother Mani and cousins Akash and Deepak on November 11 went to a garment store at Rahon Road for shopping. Their cousin Sumit, a salesman at the store, was helping them with the purchase when his co-worker started abusing Mandy over a pile of clothes. They had an argument wih him before leaving.

Around 10 am, however, they saw a group of men, led by Mandy and Lucky, heading towards their house. They began pelting bricks, empty bottles at their house. They rushed out to stop them, but the accused brandished a gun and opened fire targeting the complainant’s father.

The accused fired at least three gunshots, of which one hit his father in the left side of the chest. His father fell to the ground, after which the accused escaped from the spot.

Sharing further details, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balkar Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code, sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act has been lodged against the accused.

Police have also recovered three bullet shells of a 7.65 mm-gun from the spot. The accused are on the run and a hunt is on for their arrest.

