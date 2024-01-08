Ludhiana man stabs stray dog for damaging his car cover

A man allegedly stabbed a stray dog with a sharp-edged weapon in Dashmesh Nagar here, causing the animal severe injuries after it tore his car cover, police said on Monday. According to Ludhiana police, the accused, identified as Harbhajan Singh, allegedly got infuriated on discovering that the stray dog had damaged the cover of his car. (Getty image)

The incident, which unfolded on Saturday, was captured on camera and has caught the attention of both the local community and animal lovers.

According to police, the accused, identified as Harbhajan Singh, allegedly got infuriated on discovering that the stray dog had damaged the cover of his car. In a fit of rage, Harbhajan and his wife mercilessly assaulted the animal, injuring it to the point of puncturing its lung.

The incident quickly caught the attention of Mani Singh, a representative from the NGO Help for Animals, who was promptly informed by concerned locals. Mani arrived at the scene and immediately reported the matter to the police.

Mani claimed that the police failed to take prompt action against the assailants.

Sub-inspector Balwinder Singh, SHO at PAU police station, stated that an investigation into the matter is underway. Balwinder Singh confirmed that Harbhajan himself took the injured dog to the hospital and is currently taking care of the canine. He said that the police are in the process to lodge an FIR against the accused.