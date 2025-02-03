Ludhiana: Man sustains bullet injury in Dugri clash

Tension flared at Bhai Jaita Chowk, Dugri, this afternoon when two rival groups indulged in a scuffle which later escalated into gunfire, leaving a youth injured. The victim, identified as Abhijeet Singh of Dugri, was rushed to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital. The victim, identified as Abhijeet Singh of Dugri, was rushed to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

According to initial reports, a long-standing dispute between the groups led them to schedule a meeting at Bhai Jaita Chowk. Members of one of the groups arrived in cars while others came on motorcycles. What started as a verbal altercation quickly turned into a physical fight, during which one of the individuals fired a gun, hitting Abhijeet in his leg. The assailants then fled the scene, leaving the injured youth behind.

Upon receiving information, the Dugri police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Sub-inspector Narpinder Singh, station house officer, said the identities of the accused are still unclear and further action will be taken once Abhijeet records his statement. He added that the police teams are working to identify and apprehend the accused.