Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Man sustains bullet injury in Dugri clash

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 03, 2025 10:41 PM IST

According to initial reports, a long-standing dispute between the groups led them to schedule a meeting at Bhai Jaita Chowk; the assailants then fled the scene, leaving the injured youth behind

Tension flared at Bhai Jaita Chowk, Dugri, this afternoon when two rival groups indulged in a scuffle which later escalated into gunfire, leaving a youth injured. The victim, identified as Abhijeet Singh of Dugri, was rushed to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.

The victim, identified as Abhijeet Singh of Dugri, was rushed to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
The victim, identified as Abhijeet Singh of Dugri, was rushed to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

According to initial reports, a long-standing dispute between the groups led them to schedule a meeting at Bhai Jaita Chowk. Members of one of the groups arrived in cars while others came on motorcycles. What started as a verbal altercation quickly turned into a physical fight, during which one of the individuals fired a gun, hitting Abhijeet in his leg. The assailants then fled the scene, leaving the injured youth behind.

Upon receiving information, the Dugri police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Sub-inspector Narpinder Singh, station house officer, said the identities of the accused are still unclear and further action will be taken once Abhijeet records his statement. He added that the police teams are working to identify and apprehend the accused.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On