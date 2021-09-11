Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana man tries to run over customs team, booked
The customs officials recovered liquor from the accused's Ludhiana house. CCTV footage confirms that the accused attempted to run over the officials with his car.
Ludhiana man tries to run over customs team, booked

The accused, a resident of Ludhiana, tried to run over the customs department team with his SUV and fled after they turned up to raid his house
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 02:08 AM IST

A man was booked for attempting to murder a customs department inspector and his team who wanted to raid his house on Thursday.

The accused, Sanjay Chaudhary of New Rajguru Nagar, tried to run over the customs department team with his SUV and fled. A case was registered on the complaint of customs inspector Mohit Khambra.

A case was registered under Section 353 (use of criminal force), 186 (voluntarily obstruct any public servant in the discharge of duty), 506 (criminal intimidation), 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sarabha Nagar police station.

Assistant sub-inspector Baljit Singh, who is the investigating officer, said the team of custom officials had recovered liquor from the accused’s house. CCTV footage confirms that the accused attempted to hit the customs officials with his car.

