Thursday, Jul 17, 2025
Ludhiana man who molested 12-year-old girl month ago held, says railway police

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Jul 17, 2025 10:00 am IST

The minor girl was walking by when the 28-year-old married man pulled up in front of her and offered a ride; then he took her to the secluded bridge and tried sexually assaulting her, the victim alleged

After over a month-long chase, the Government Railway Police (GRP) on Wednesday nabbed a man who allegedly tried outraging the modesty of a 12-year-old girl. The incident took place on June 6 at a railway bridge in Ludhiana’s Jassian. The minor girl was walking by when the 28-year-old married man pulled up in front of her and offered a ride. Then he took her to the secluded bridge and tried sexually assaulting her, the victim alleged.

The incident took place on June 6 at a railway bridge in Ludhiana’s Jassian. (HT Photo)
The boy left the girl on a road. After she reached her home, her family took her to a hospital following which the police were informed. Later, the GRP registered an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act June 8.

“We checked the CCTV footage from the area and found out about the bike. The accused was on surveillance. We traced him today and arrested him. The victim has recognised him,” said GRP’s Ludhiana in-charge, inspector Palwinder Singh.

