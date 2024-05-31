Ludhiana: Man ‘who received liquor bottles in lieu of attending poll meet’ held

Blurb: Ex-Cong councillor who allegedly distributed liquor among attendees has not been arrested The accused has been identified as Gurmeet Singh of Indira Colony of Machhiwara. (Getty image)

The Machhiwara police arrested a man who received liquor bottles in lieu of participating in an election meeting of Congress candidate from Fatehgarh Sahib constituency. However, the former Congress municipal councillor who allegedly distributed the liquor among the attendees has not been arrested.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The accused has been identified as Gurmeet Singh of Indira Colony of Machhiwara. The role of former Congress municipal councillor, Paramjit Singh alias Pamma, is under the scanner. Gurmeet Singh’s video has also gone viral on social networking sites in which he claimed that he received liquor bottles from Pamma.

The matter was taken up by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) municipal councillor Randhir Singh, who stated that he came across a video of Congress candidate from the Fatehgarh constituency Dr Amar Singh in Indira Colony of Machhiwara in which a man named Gurmeet Singh claimed that he received liquor bottles from former councillor Paramjit Singh. The meeting was held on May 18. He alleged that to lure people, langar from a local gurdwara was distributed by the Congressmen.

“I filed a complaint to assistant returning officer (ARO)-cum-SDM, but to no avail. Later, he filed a complaint to the additional deputy commissioner (ADC, rural development), who further marked an inquiry,” said Randhir Singh.

The ARO asked Dr Amar Singh and Paramjit Singh to submit a reply. Dr Amar Singh and Paramjit Singh claimed that Gurwinder Singh used to prepare langar in the gurdwara for patients admitted to the PGIMER, Chandigarh, and their relatives. On May 18, as Gurwinder was not well, the gurdwara management distributed the langar among the locals. They also refuted the allegations of distributing liquor among the attendees.

The Machhiwara police lodged an FIR under section 123 of the Representation of the People Act against Gurmeet Singh and arrested him on Thursday. Sub-inspector Bhinder Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Machhiwara police station stated that the police have not given clean chit to anyone. The role of Paramjit Singh is still under the scanner.