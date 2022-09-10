Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Management of main vegetable market slapped with 37L fine for failure to deal with garbage

Ludhiana: Management of main vegetable market slapped with 37L fine for failure to deal with garbage

chandigarh news
Updated on Sep 10, 2022 12:34 AM IST

A Ludhiana MC official stated that a penalty of ₹5,000 per day has been imposed retrospectively on the market committee from the day the solid waste management cleanliness and sanitation bylaws were notified by the Punjab government (August 11, 2020) to September 1, 2022 (total of 751 days), which comes to ₹37.55 lakh

Visitors to Ludhiana’s main vegetable market near Jalandhar Bypass are routinely greeted by utter chaos, unhygienic conditions and accumulated garbage, with the market administration failing to come up with a sustainable solution for waste disposal. (HT File)
Visitors to Ludhiana’s main vegetable market near Jalandhar Bypass are routinely greeted by utter chaos, unhygienic conditions and accumulated garbage, with the market administration failing to come up with a sustainable solution for waste disposal. (HT File)
ByHarsimran Singh Batra, Ludhiana

The Ludhiana municipal corporation has slapped a fine of 37.55 lakh on the market committee of the city’s main vegetable market near Jalandhar Bypass for failing to dispose off waste generated on its premises.

An MC official stated that a penalty of 5,000 per day has been imposed retrospectively on the market committee from the day the solid waste management cleanliness and sanitation bylaws were notified by the government (August 11, 2020) to September 1, 2022 (total of 751 days), which comes to 37.55 lakh.

In the notice served to the district mandi officer (DMO), MC officials stated that the vegetable market falls under the category of bulk generators as per the solid waste management rules 2016, and is responsible for disposing of the waste generated on its premises. The notice stated that around 50 metric tonnes of garbage is generated in the vegetable market on a daily basis.

It added that the market committee did not take any measures to deal with the problem despite being served with multiple notices.

Meanwhile, DMO Bir Inder Singh said that the higher authorities of the mandi board have been apprised of the penalty imposed by MC. “A few proposals have also been shared with senior officials regarding solutions for waste disposal we will take the next steps based on their order,” said Singh.

In April, MC had imposed challans worth 50,000 on the market committee for burning garbage on the premises.

MC cites NGT orders

In the notice, it was also highlighted that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had imposed a 100 crore inteim compensation (penalty) on MC for its failure to dispose of around 30 lakh metric tonnes of solid waste at the main dump site on Tajpur road. In that order, the tribunal also pointed out that MC can take action and impose penalties on the violators who have failed to perform their duty.

Visitors to the city’s main vegetable market near Jalandhar Bypass are routinely greeted by utter chaos, unhygienic conditions and accumulated garbage, with the market administration failing to come up with a sustainable solution for waste disposal, even as a new contract for the same was issued in May this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Arvind Kejriwal

    Amid ongoing war of words, weekly meeting between Kejriwal, LG resumes

    Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal met lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for a weekly coordination meeting on Friday and said it was held in a “good atmosphere”, also expressing hope that the row between the LG and his government can improve soon. On being asked about the tussle between Saxena and the AAP government, Kejriwal said it was unfortunate. There was no response from the LG's office despite repeated requests.

  • (Sourced (pic for representation))

    PWD’s Jhansi office to be auctioned for recovery of over 2 cr

    After failing to clear dues of over Rs 2 crore of a contractor, the Public Works Department would have its office in Jhansi auctioned on September 22. The Commercial Court has issued orders to this effect. The court earlier had issued a notice to the PWD regional office in Jhansi on July 1 this year. PWD executive engineer RR Mathuria said the office has received the court order about auctioning the office on September 22.

  • AICC general secretary and Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Surjewala with Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah during a press conference, in Bengaluru. (PTI)

    Cong sets up panel to report on B’luru infra

    In the wake of floods in Bengaluru, the Congress in Karnataka on Friday said it has set up a committee to bring out a report 'Vision Bengaluru, Better Bengaluru' as a promise to develop the city once the party comes to power in the State. AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is also the party-in-charge of Karnataka, stated this and demanded chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to convene an all-party meeting on the flood situation.

  • Police commandos stand guard in front of Delhi high court in New Delhi.

    Delhi HC to decide on woman’s nationality after son’s OCI card confiscated

    An Indian-origin man who is a citizen of the United States has sought a declaration from the Delhi high court that his mother is not a Pakistani national after the Overseas Citizen of India cards issued to him and his sons by Indian government authorities were confiscated. The man's mother was born in India in 1937, and moved with her family to Pakistan during the Partition in 1947.

  • A joint team of officials from the Nuh police and the district mining department conducted a raid in Badeda village of Nuh, along the Rajasthan border, on Thursday. (Sourced)

    One apprehended, 50 booked for illegal mining in Nuh

    Nuh: A juvenile was apprehended and 50 other suspects were booked on Thursday for their alleged involvement in attacking a joint team of officials from the Nuh police and the district mining department, and injuring a policeman during a raid at an illegal mining site in Badeda village that day, said police on Friday. Seven of the suspects have been identified so far, according to police.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out