Ludhiana: Masked men stab hosiery trader during robbery bid

A 50-year-old hosiery trader was stabbed during a brazen robbery attempt at Saidan Chowk on Tuesday afternoon, triggering protests by traders who alleged a surge in street crime and administrative inaction in the commercial hub. The incident occurred in full public view amid moving traffic in the busy market area. (HT File)

The victim, identified as Sushil Jain, was intercepted by three masked assailants while commuting on his scooter near the market. According to CCTV footage from the area, the accused pushed him to the ground and attempted to snatch a gold ring he was wearing. When they failed to remove it, one of the attackers allegedly stabbed him at least twice in the chest with a sharp-edged weapon before fleeing the scene. Another assailant was seen kicking Jain before escaping.

The incident occurred in full public view amid moving traffic in the busy market area. Despite the presence of passersby, no immediate intervention was reported. Local shopkeepers rushed to Jain’s assistance and shifted him to a nearby hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable.

Soon after the attack, traders assembled at Saidan Chowk and staged a protest, accusing the police of failing to rein in recurring snatchings and thefts. Several hosiery traders downed shutters and symbolically brought their shop keys to hand over to the police, signalling loss of confidence in law enforcement.

Political figures, including former deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra and BJP leader Gurdev Sharma Debi, joined the demonstration.

Inspector Gurjeet Singh, SHO of Division Number 4 police station, said, “A case has been registered against unidentified accused and CCTV footage was being examined to identify them.”