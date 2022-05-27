Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Mayor inspects ongoing work to clean Talab Bazar drain
Talab Bazar drain passes through different parts of the old city areas, including Niggar Mandi, Chaura Bazar, Bhadaur house, Domoria bridge, New Kundanpuri before entering Buddha Nullah; civic body officials have been directed to ensure that all the drains should be cleaned before the monsoon season
Mayor Balkar Sandhu, councillor Jai Prakash among other inspecting the ongoing work to clean Talab Bazar drain near Domoria Bridge in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
Published on May 27, 2022 11:23 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

To prevent waterlogging during monsoon season in New Kundanpuri, Upkar Nagar, and adjoining areas, the civic body has commenced the process to clean the Talab Bazar drain. Mayor Balkar Sandhu and area councillor Jai Prakash inspected the ongoing work on Friday.

The drain passes through different parts of the old city areas, including Niggar Mandi, Chaura Bazar, Bhadaur house, Domoria bridge, New Kundanpuri before entering Buddha Nullah. These areas have been witnessing acute waterlogging in the past as the drain remained choked.

Sadhu said the civic body officials have been directed to ensure that all the drains, including those in Haibowal, Barewal road among other areas, should be cleaned before the monsoon season, so that the rainwater could be drained out efficiently during heavy rainfall.

MC pulls up socks to avoid waterlogging at RUBs

Zonal commissioner (Zone-D) Jasdev Sekhon directed the staff to pull up socks to prevent waterlogging at three underpasses/railway under bridges (RUB)— RUB near Lodhi club, recently-constructed Pakhowal road RUB. and underpass on Ferozepur road near Verka milk plant— during the rainy season.

The staff has been directed to ensure cleaning of drain lines and required machinery, including pumps, to deal with emergency situations.

