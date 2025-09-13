Ludhiana: Mayor seeks two-year report on road projects for transparency

City mayor Inderjit Kaur has sought detailed reports of various road construction projects taken up in the city since March 2023 from the building and roads branch with an aim to improve infrastructure and maintain transparency in civic projects. Any discrepancies or issues found during the inspection will lead to appropriate action being taken. (HT Photo for representation)

The mayor has said that the move was crucial for monitoring the quality of road works. “Our objective is to develop top-notch infrastructure in Ludhiana, and we cannot afford to waste the hard-earned money of taxpayers. This initiative will help us keep track of ongoing and completed projects, ensuring they meet the required standards,” she said.

“The goal of this move was not just to monitor construction quality but to prevent the repetition of projects in areas that have already been addressed,” she added.

The mayor has asked the MC Commissioner and concerned officials in the building and roads branch to submit a detailed report that includes photographs and status updates of roads constructed since March 2023. Additionally, she has asked for information on tenders that have been floated for upcoming road projects during the same period. The documents are expected to offer a clear view of the progress and condition of these roadworks.

“Once the requested information is received, a thorough review of the projects will take place. Any discrepancies or issues found during the inspection will lead to appropriate action being taken,” the mayor said.