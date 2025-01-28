Menu Explore
Ludhiana: MBBS student goes missing, case registered

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 28, 2025 10:47 PM IST

Ishan Emmanual, a native of Hyderabad, had left his hostel with a backpack on January 26 and did not return. His mobile was switched off, following which the CMCH authorities filed a complaint.

The local police have registered a case on charges of wrongful confinement against unidentified accused over the disappearance of a MBBS student at Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), officials said.

Emmanual has been a student at CMCH for the past three years. (HT File)
Emmanual has been a student at CMCH for the past three years.

They said Ishan Emmanual, a native of Hyderabad, had left his hostel with a backpack on January 26 and did not return. His mobile was switched off, following which the CMCH authorities filed a complaint.

The division number 3 police registered the case following a complaint by Dr Kailash Chander, hostel warden.

Emmanual has been a student at CMCH for the past three years.

College authorities said they contacted his family, who were also unaware of his whereabouts.

Sub-inspector Narinder Singh, investigating officer, said a case was registered under Section 127 (6) (wrongful confinement) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

On Tuesday, Emmanual’s family informed police that he contacted them through a WhatsApp message, claiming that he is reaching Hyderabad.

The sub-inspector said one of Emmanual’s friends also talked to him on a WhatsApp call, and said the victim confirmed that he had boarded a train to reach home.

He said they have asked his parents to make him talk to police once he reaches Hyderabad. “Police found that Emmanual took a bus out of town from Sherpur Chowk,” he added.

