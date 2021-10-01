Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: MBD Group celebrates 65th founder’s day
Ludhiana: MBD Group celebrates 65th founder’s day

To celebrate its 65th founder’s day, MBD Group on Thursday organised various CSR activities in Ludhiana where which kids from financially-weak backgrounds spent time at a mall and a movie was screened for them
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 01:50 AM IST

To celebrate its 65th founder’s day, MBD Group on Thursday organised various CSR activities, in which kids from financially-weak backgrounds spent time at a mall and a movie was screened for them.

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, managing director of MBD Group, said, “I am extremely delighted to announce our group’s successful completion of 65 glorious years. Over these years, we have become better by following our founder Ashok Kumar Malhotra’s core values of integrity, compassion and courage.”

