Ludhiana MC bags ‘Excellence in smart, sustainable street lighting solutions’ award

The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) bagged the “Excellence in smart and sustainable street lighting solutions” award at the Elets Urban Innovation Infrastructure Summit held in Panchkula, Haryana, on Tuesday, for implementing the “Smart LED street lights project” . Officials stated that under the project, over 1.05 lakh luminaries have been replaced with smart LED street lights. (HT Photo)

Mayor Inderjit Kaur received the award during the summit hosted by the Panchkula Municipal Corporation.

Kaur and MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal stated that under the project, over 1.05 lakh luminaries have been replaced with smart LED street lights. The project has been implemented on the ESCO (Energy Saving Company) model wherein the concessionaire (contractor), M/s TATA Projects Limited, has invested funds to replace luminaries and is being subsequently paid from the saving attributed to the reduction of energy bill to the MC. After the implementation of the project, the civic body is witnessing ₹2 crore in energy saving every month.

Under this project, a Centralised Control and Monitoring System (CCMS) 24/7 has also been installed. A centralised help desk /call centre with an IVRS toll-free number has also been established for resolving complaints within the stipulated time period.

Kaur said the project aims to promote sustainable development and clean energy, and reduce energy consumption, as a result of which it was applauded at the National Digital Transformation Conclave too.

Recently, the Ludhiana MC and Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL) also bagged the “Smart city award” for the “Pakhowal Road Railway Over Bridge (ROB)/Railway Under Bridges (RUB) project” during the 10th Smart Cities India Expo held in Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

In January 2024, LSCL had bagged the “Best retrofit green spaces” award during the Smart Cities India Awards organised by the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) in Delhi. The award was bagged for retrofitting of Leisure Valley adjoining the MC’s Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar.

In December 2022, the civic body had also bagged the “Energy efficient solution of the year” award during the National Digital Transformation Conclave and Awards. The award was also presented to the Ludhiana MC for the “Smart LED street lights” project.