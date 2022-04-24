Ludhiana MC carries out inspections at hospitals to check for property tax evasion
After serving notices to 139 city hospitals to submit the property tax returns filed since 2013-14, the municipal corporation (MC) has now commenced cross checking of the returns, through site inspection, to check for tax evasion.
Officials said the staff checks the covered area, number of floors in the building during the site inspections. The information collected is then matched with the details of tax returns submitted by hospitals with the MC.
A 100% penalty is imposed to violators who are caught evading property tax, which is submitted on a self-assessment basis.
Suspecting tax evasion by hospitals, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gurpreet Gogi had raised the issue during the civic body’s General House meeting held on March 28. The House then directed the MC to scrutinise property tax returns of city hospitals.
An MC official, requesting anonymity, said hospitals have not been filing tax returns as per the norms and many have given certain portions of their premises on rent, but are still filing the returns under the non-residential category to evade tax. Building owners have to pay ₹6 per feet tax for the ground floor and ₹3 per feet for others. However, the tax is 7.5% of the annual rent in case the building is given on rent.
A hospital owner had submitted over ₹11 lakh with the department after being served a notice by the civic body, but a detailed report regarding violators is yet to be compiled.
Hospitals’ management have shown little cooperation with the MC teams and higher authorities have been apprised about the same. The focus of the department, until this point, has been on the areas falling under MC’s Zone D and returns of other hospitals will be scrutinised in the coming days, the official added.
MC zonal commissioner Jasdev Sekhon said he has directed property tax wing officials to complete cross checking in hospitals and submit a report by April 30. Penalties will be imposed on the violators if caught evading tax in the past.
-
Only 4,081 property owners in Ludhiana have availed fire NOC since 2019
Recurring blazes across the industrial hub have failed to impress the need for firesafety measures on property owners in the city, who continue to flout the municipal corporation's directive to get no-objection certificates from the fire department with impunity. The figure also includes the yearly renewals sought over the last three years. The fire brigade had started issuing online NOCs from Jan 2019. Apart from deeply entrenched corruption, there are several loopholes in the system.
-
Ludhiana east MLA Grewal meets CM, seeks quick resolution to waste accumulation, garbage fires
With waste accumulation and garbage fires at the Tajpur Road dump in the eye of the storm, Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Grewal Bhola took up the issue with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh on Saturday, and sought quick resolution.
-
IAS officer Nannu Mal Pahadiya caught accepting ₹5 lakh bribe, arrested: ACB
An Indian Administrative Service officer Nannu Mal Pahadiya was arrested by Rajasthan's anti-corruption bureau on Saturday on charges of accepting a ₹5 lakh bribe. The bureau has also arrested Rajasthan Administrative Service officer Ashok Sankhla and the middleman, Nitin Sharma, also in this case, a senior government official said. Pahadiya's arrest comes just months before he was to retire in July 2022.
-
Ludhiana | Industrialist Upkar Ahuja elected CICU president unopposed
Upkar Singh Ahuja was elected as the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings president unopposed for a term of two years. Ahuja's reappointment was declared by Office of the Director of Industry and Commerce, Chandigarh, joint director and presiding officer Vishav Bandu Monga after the annual general meeting held today at CICU Complex, Focal Point. He has held key positions in business organisations including Punjab Small Industrial Development Board and the Chamber for two terms.
-
Chandigarh: Speeding car claims 25-year-old biker’s life
A 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a speeding car hit Kumar on the Sector 45/50 dividing road, police said on Saturday. The victim, Pardeep Kumar, a resident of Sector 22, worked at Jagatpura village. Police said he was driving back home around 10.30 pm on Thursday, when the accident took place. Kumar was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where he was declared brought dead.
