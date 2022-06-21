Ludhiana MC chief encourages meat shop owners to use Haibowal slaughter house
With modern slaughter house facility of municipal corporation (MC) receiving a lukewarm response from meat shop owners and illegal slaughtering being carried out in different parts of the city, MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal on Monday conducted a meeting with a section of stakeholders at the slaughterhouse situated in Haibowal dairy complex.
The shopkeepers/meat sellers were directed to stop illegal slaughtering within a week and get the meat slaughtered at the modern facility to ensure hygiene.
Stating that illegal slaughtering also causes pollution, Aggarwal also issued directions to the staff to commence a drive against the same in the city
Though civic body authorities have been holding meetings with meat shop owners time and again to encourage them to use the facility, the response has been largely mixed. The shopkeepers have raised concerns over the high cost of slaughtering and lack of transportation.
Aggarwal said the efforts are being done to encourage the shopkeepers to use the facility and strict action will be taken against illegal slaughtering, if the shopkeepers remained adamant.
Hanging fire for over a decade, the slaughterhouse project, worth ₹19.5 crore, was completed in January 2020 and operationalised in February this year. The facility can slaughter 2,000 poultry birds per hour and 1,000 goats, sheep and pigs in two shifts of eight hours each.
The MC General House has fixed the rate of slaughtering a goat/sheep at ₹150, a poultry bird at ₹10 and a pig at ₹100. Officials said the facility also has an effluent treatment plant, a preservation and chilling facility, and a blood processing unit.
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
