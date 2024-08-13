Ludhiana MC Chief, industrialists launch plantation drive Focal Point

With an aim to promote greenery, a plantation drive was launched by the members of Ludhiana Focal Point Association Phase IV-A in presence of municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Sandeep Rishi on Tuesday. MC Chief and industrialists launch plantation drive in phase IV-A of Focal Point in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The association has fixed a target of planting 1,000 tree saplings in around five acres of vacant land in phase IV-A and 100 tree saplings were planted on Tuesday. The plantation drive will continue in the coming days.

Office bearers of the association including chairman Rajan Gupta, co-chairman Ashok Kumar Gupta, president Rakesh Garg, general secretary Rohit Gupta, finance secretary Sita Ram Bansal among others stated that the association takes up plantation drive in the area every year. They added that the association has set a target of planting 1,000 tree saplings this year and they would also ensure their survival and maintenance.

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi appreciated the efforts being put in by the industrial association of Focal Point phase IV-A for promoting greenery in their area. He urged the industrialists in other areas of the Focal Point that they should also come forward and take up plantation drives in their surrounding areas.

Sandeep Rishi said that the civic body is also taking up plantation drives under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam (#plant4mother)’ campaign across the city. The campaign is being run under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

MC superintending engineer (SE) Sanjay Kanwar, JE Kirpal Singh among other officials also participated in the plantation drive.