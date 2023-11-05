Ludhiana MC chief inspects garbage vulnerable points

Amid the inspection drive by the civic body to clean garbage vulnerable points (GVP) in the city, municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Sandeep Rishi conducted field visits in different areas on Saturday morning. MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi said that the drive has been initiated to remove these points from the city. Senior officials including additional commissioner, joint commissioners and zonal commissioners would also be conducting regular field inspections for at least two weeks under the drive. (HT File)

The aim was to ensure cleaning of GVPs and spread awareness among the residents to stop dumping of waste in open areas.

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi along with zonal commissioner (Zone D) Jasdev Singh Sekhon and CSI Gurinder Singh among other officials inspected different areas including Gurdev Nagar, Ghumar Mandi, Hambran Road etc..

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi said that the drive has been initiated to remove these points from the city. Senior officials including additional commissioner, joint commissioners and zonal commissioners would also be conducting regular field inspections for at least two weeks under the drive. He would also conduct random inspections to take stock of the cleanliness drives.

He said awareness drives would also be conducted in this regard and in the coming days, challans would also be issued to the violators who had been dumping garbage at open sites.

Simultaneously, MC Zone B team led by zonal commissioner (Zone B) Neeraj Jain also conducted inspections in different areas and caught a few residents dumping waste near Mohan Dai Oswal Hospital Chowk. The residents were asked to gather the waste dumped in open areas and dump the same at garbage collection points of MC. Warnings were issued to the residents and they were directed to stop the illegal practice, otherwise, challans would be issued against them. CSI Ravi Dogra among others were also part of the MC team.

Neeraj Jain stated that garbage was removed from the GVPs situated near Mohan Dai Oswal Hospital Chowk.

.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!