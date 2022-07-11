Ludhiana MC clerk, 3 aides booked for fraud
A clerk of Zone-1 of Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) and three others have been booked for fraudulently transferring the ownership of a property in the name of one of his aides.
The accused have been identified as Sanjay Lekhi, the clerk, his accomplices Amit Bhatiya of Neem Wala Chowk, Ekta Kashyap and Pawan Garg of unidentified areas.
Complainant Abhilasha Gupta of Haibowal Kalan said she owned a property in Rari Mohalla. The accused clerk transferred the property to someone fraudulently. When she came to know about it, she complained to the MC and Ludhiana police. The MC too conducted an inquiry, while the Ludhiana police marked an inquiry to the economic offences wing (EOW).
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dharamvir Singh of Division Number 1 police station said in the inquiry, the clerk and his accomplices were found guilty.
An FIR under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 167 (public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury), 420 (cheating), 465 (punishment for forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable, security or will etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the IPC has been registered against the accused.
World Population Day: Better preventive healthcare facilities for all can ensure resilient future, say Pune docs
PUNE On the occasion of World Population Day on July 11, Pune-based doctors said that better preventive healthcare facilities for all can ensure a resilient future. Pune-based Dr Sai Waghmare said that preventive healthcare can ensure healthy living. World Population Day first came into existence in 1987 when the global population reached 5 billion. The United Nations celebrated the day on July 11 after getting influenced by celebrating 'Five Billion Day'.
Pune district’s case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent
In May, the Pune district did not report any Covid-19-related deaths. However, in June and July (till 10th), Pune district reported four deaths. The Case Fatality Rate stands at 1.34 per cent for Pune district. The CFR for Maharashtra state is 1.84 per cent as of Sunday, according to the state health department. Pune district reported 897 new cases on Sunday. The active cases in Pune district have increased to 6,470.
Crimes on railway premises down since 2019: GRP
Mumbai: If the Government Railway Police is to be believed, railway commuters are much safer now as most of the petty criminals are behind bars. “The detection rate in the past two years has increased which is acting as prevention now,” said senior police inspector of Borivali GRP, Anil Kadam. Robbery cases also halved. Even serious crime cases have decreased. Only dacoity cases showed an increase.
Pune labourer dies after falling from under construction building
A labourer died on Saturday night after allegedly falling off from the seventh floor of an under construction building in which Chavan was staying with his co-workers, police said on Sunday. According to officials, the labourer, identified as Ram Babu Chavan was under the influence of alcohol. The under construction building is located in Dattawadi area. Police said that Chavan was alone when the incident happened and there is no foul play.
PMC defers water cuts till July 26 as water in dams is at 7.74 TMC
PUNE With heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of dams in the past few days, the Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to continue with regular water supply while deferring water cuts till July 26 when the situation will be reviewed. Earlier last week, the PMC had deferred water cuts till July 11 citing Ashadi Ekadashi and Bakri Eid, when the situation would be reviewed.
