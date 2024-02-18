Ludhiana MC clerk booked for abusing, threatening woman

Police booked a municipal corporation employee for abusing and threatening the wife of a sanitary worker, who approached him to know the status of their loan availed from co-operative bank. The complainant alleged that when she asked the accused to clear the matter, he started abusing her and made casteist remarks. (HT File Photo)

According to the woman the accused, who is deputed as a clerk at MC office near Middha Chowk, also threatened to suspend her husband from the job.

The accused has been identified as Anil Bakshi. The complainant, who is a resident of Labour Colony, Jamalpur, stated that her husband had availed a loan from co-operative bank. The EMI against the loan used to be deducted from his salary account.

She added that they had cleared the loan, despite it another EMI was deducted from the account in January. She went to the accused to enquire. The clerk has started making excuses.

She alleged that when she asked the accused to clear the matter, he started abusing her and made casteist remarks.

ASI Jasvir Singh, who is investigating the matter, said a case under Sections 354-A, 509 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.