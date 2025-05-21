Ludhiana: MC conducts anti-encroachment drive, confiscates hosiery waste

In a bid to remove encroachments and streamline movement of traffic, the tehbazaari wing of municipal corporation (MC) conducted an anti-encroachment drive in Mayapuri area, Tibba road on Tuesday. MC removing encroachments in Mayapuri, Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The tehbazaari teams of all the four zones of MC led by inspectors Sunil Kumar, Vipan Handa, Sanjeev Kumar among others conducted the drive and confiscated the hosiery waste kept in open. Action was taken against around 20 violators. The drive was also conducted to avoid any fire incident during the summer season due to hosiery waste being kept in the open by the area residents.

The officials stated that the drive was conducted in the direction of MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal. They stated that a large number of residents in this area deal in hosiery waste. “As the hosiery waste is kept in the open, a few fire incidents have also been reported in the past. Also, the encroachments result in traffic jams,” officials added.

A warning was issued to the residents in the past and they were directed to keep their material inside their properties. But they failed to do the same following which an anti-encroachment drive was conducted. The civic body officials stated that the anti-encroachment drives will continue in the coming days and strict action would be taken against the violators.